Two Arrested in Connection With December Murder at Dania Beach Hotel

Police have arrested two people in connection with a murder that happened last December in a Dania Beach hotel.

Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives arrested Brandon Gabbidon, 18, and a 17-year-old Fort Lauderdale teen Thursday, almost four months after the deadly incident occurred.

On Dec. 29, 2020, deputies discovered the body of a woman at 1900 Stirling Road in Dania Beach. Officials said the body was found "under suspicious circumstances" in a hotel room at 10:45 a.m.

Gabbidon and the Fort Lauderdale teen are facing a charge of first degree murder as well as conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigators said the pair apparently robbed the victim, then shot and killed her.

Gabbidon is being held in the BSO main jail. The teen was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

