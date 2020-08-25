FBI

Two Broward Women Charged with Sex Trafficking Minors: FBI

Two Broward County women are behind bars for their alleged involvement in sex trafficking minors, police officials say.

According to the FBI, 21-year-old Kiara Nunez from Hollywood, and 19-year-old Alexandra Ramirez from Coral Springs, were arrested Monday.

Both women face federal charges, including sex trafficking minors, and will appear in Fort Lauderdale federal court on Tuesday.

Authorities would not release any further information on the arrests but said they are part of an ongoing investigation that several Broward police agencies are participating in.

Anyone with information on human trafficking is urged to call (754)703-2000

