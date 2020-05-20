Two Charges Dropped for Woman Who Allegedly Drove Through Barricades Near Mar-a-Lago

Prosecutors have dropped two of the four charges against a woman accused of leading officers on a chase after breaking through barricades near the Mar-a-Lago resort of President Donald Trump ahead of his January visit.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports that charges of fleeing from police and resisting arrest without violence were dropped against 30-year-old Hannah Roemhild this week.

The Connecticut resident still faces two charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and has her next hearing scheduled for July 23rd.

Roemhild was arrested Jan. 31 after she was seen dancing on her vehicle before driving through the checkpoints set up along South Ocean Boulevard ahead of the weekend visit.

Two Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies and a Secret Service agent opened fire, but no one was injured.

Roemhild later picked up her mother at Palm Beach International Airport before being arrested at a motel in West Palm Beach.