Hollywood

Two children hospitalized after they were found unresponsive in Hollywood pool: Police

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after two kids were found unresponsive in a Hollywood pool, officials said.

According to police, on Friday morning, officers responded to 6400 block of Meade Street in Hollywood, in reference to two young children found unresponsive in a pool at a home.

Hollywood Police along with Hollywood Fire Rescue responded immediately and transported the two kids to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, where their condition is unknown at this time.

Police said there is no reason to believe this incident had a criminal element. All parties involved are cooperating with police.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us