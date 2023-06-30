Two children hospitalized after they were found unresponsive in Hollywood pool: Police

Police are investigating after two kids were found unresponsive in a Hollywood pool, officials said.

According to police, on Friday morning, officers responded to 6400 block of Meade Street in Hollywood, in reference to two young children found unresponsive in a pool at a home.

Hollywood Police along with Hollywood Fire Rescue responded immediately and transported the two kids to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, where their condition is unknown at this time.

Police said there is no reason to believe this incident had a criminal element. All parties involved are cooperating with police.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC6 for updates.