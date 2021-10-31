Two Dead, One Injured in Miami Triple Shooting

Two men are dead and one is in critical condition after they were shot inside a vehicle in Miami Sunday.

The Miami-Dade Police Department responded to 3601 NW S. River Drive shortly after 6:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call regarding reports of shots fired.

Once they arrived, officers discovered three men inside a vehicle who appeared to had suffered from gunshot wounds, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined one of the victims was dead. They later transported the other two to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, where one succumbed to his injuries.

