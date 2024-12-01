Two dead, two injured in Hollywood shooting

A shooting early Sunday morning at the Hollywood Jaycee Hall event venue left two people dead and two others injured.

Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at 2930 Hollywood Blvd. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at the hospital, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred during an anniversary celebration at Jaycee Hall, where an altercation reportedly took place before the gunfire erupted.

The venue's manager told NBC6 that the incident occurred outside the building.

Authorities have identified several persons of interest but have made no arrests at this time.