Two Deer Spotted Swimming in Ocean Waters North of Daytona Beach

It's not uncommon to see the beaches along Florida's Atlantic coastline full of people enjoying a swim in the water. It is uncommon when it's not a person swimming in the water, but it's a deer.

A Daytona Beach woman shared pictures with NBC affiliate WESH-TV showing two deer swimming in the water Monday near Beverly Beach, located in Flagler County.

No word was released on what the deer did after their swim or if they went to grab a bite to eat afterward.