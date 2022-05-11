Monroe County

2 Drivers Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on U.S. 1 Between Florida City and Key Largo

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a brown Chevrolet sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a silver Toyota pickup truck

Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash on the 18-Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 into the Florida Keys Wednesday, officials said.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the roadway near mile marker 122, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a brown Chevrolet sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a silver Toyota pickup truck.

The two men who were driving the sedan and truck were both killed at the scene. Their identities weren't released.

Footage showed at least three vehicles were severely damaged in the crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said a third person was checked out at the scene but didn't need to be hospitalized.

Southbound traffic was closed on the roadway and was being rerouted to Card Sound Road, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

