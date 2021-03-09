Two FEMA Vaccination Sites to Relocate in Miami-Dade

For a limited time, two “hub” vaccination sites in Miami-Dade County will be relocated.

Both satellite locations will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Wednesday, March 10th. They are located at:

Ronselli Park Youth Center at 250 SW 114th Ave. in Sweetwater.

Florida City Youth Activity Center at 650 NW 5th Ave. in Florida City.

However, from Tuesday, March 11th to Wednesday, March 17th, the two sites will close and relocate to the following locations:

Uleta Park Community Center at 386 NE 169th St. in North Miami Beach.

Miami Springs Community Center at 1401 Westward Drive in Miami Springs.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At this time, the Florida Department of Health has not announced if the locations will be relocated back to their original sites.

If you would like to visit the primary hub it is at Miami Dade College North Campus, at 11380 NW 27th Ave. and it will remain open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.