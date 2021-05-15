Sarasota

Two Florida Police Officers Smash Car Window to Save Dog From Hot Car

Body cam footage shows the Sarasota police officers smashing a car window to remove the dog from extreme heat

Two Florida police officers came to the rescue of a dog in serious trouble.

Good Samaritans found a dog locked inside a hot car and called police.

When officers arrived, they could see the dog was in real trouble. After running the car's tags, they discovered it was a rental, and had no idea who to look for.

An animal control officer was called and agreed that the dog needed to be removed from the car immediately.

Officers smashed a window and were able to safely get the dog out of the hot vehicle.

"After we broke into the vehicle, the temperature read inside, even after we had some air flowing to 115 degrees, so those patrons were the ones that really helped us find the dog and save that dog's life," said Officer Matthew Grochowski.

Authorities caught up with the owner, who said he left the engine running.

He was issued two citations by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

