Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Terminals Evacuated Due to Security Risk

Two terminals at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were evacuated Saturday due to a security risk, officials said on the airport’s Twitter account.

UPDATE: Travel #Alert: A security investigation is impacting traffic along the upper-level roadway of #FLL at Terminals 2 & 3. Areas of T2 & T3 have been evacuated as a precaution. If you're at #FLL or are headed here, we ask for your patience as we work to resolve the matter. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) July 10, 2021

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Terminals 2 and 3 have been evacuated as a precaution as a security investigation remains underway, the airport said in a tweet.

Social media shows traffic backups on roads leading to the airport.

This is a developing story. Please check back to the NBC 6 app for updates.