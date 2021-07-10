Fort Lauderdale Airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Terminals Evacuated Due to Security Risk

Two terminals at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were evacuated Saturday due to a security risk, officials said on the airport’s Twitter account.

Terminals 2 and 3 have been evacuated as a precaution as a security investigation remains underway, the airport said in a tweet.

Social media shows traffic backups on roads leading to the airport.

This is a developing story. Please check back to the NBC 6 app for updates.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale Airportairport evacuationsecurity risk
