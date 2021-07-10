Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Terminals Evacuated Due to Security Risk

Two terminals at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were evacuated Saturday due to a security risk, officials said on the airport’s Twitter account.
Terminals 2 and 3 have been evacuated as a precaution as a security investigation remains underway, the airport said in a tweet.
Social media shows traffic backups on roads leading to the airport.
This is a developing story. Please check back to the NBC 6 app for updates.