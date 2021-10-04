Students Charged, Two Fort Lauderdale Officers Injured After Large Fight at Dillard High

Two Fort Lauderdale police officers were injured and five students are facing charges after a large fight broke out Monday at Dillard High School, officials said.

The fight broke out at the school along Northwest 11th Street.

Students who witnessed the fight said it was a massive brawl that involved students and parents and got so big it spilled out into the street in front of the school, blocking traffic.

Two #FLPD officers have suffered injuries as a result of a large fight that occurred at Dillard High School. The media staging area is NW 24th Terrace and NW 11th Street. PIO is enroute. pic.twitter.com/Cz7xp7PRVy — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) October 4, 2021

Officials said a school resource officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other officer was hospitalized as a precaution. They were bother released from the hospital Monday night.

A 17-year-old girl is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting with violence, Fort Lauderdale Police said. Four other students face misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct.

Broward County Public Schools officials said there was a "major campus disruption" at the school during dismissal that involved several student altercations.

"The school’s leadership is taking this incident seriously and is working with law enforcement in its investigation. Any students involved will face appropriate school disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Code Book for Student Conduct," school officials said in a statement.

Witnesses said the fight started over a broken cell phone. They said people were on the ground, blood was shed, and at one point, some people were being dragged by their hair.

No other information was immediately known.

