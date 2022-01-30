Two Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputies Found Dead in Apparent Murder/Suicide

The bodies of two Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies were discovered Saturday at a vacation rental home in St. Augustine.

According to the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office, the two deputies involved were in a romantic relationship and were heard arguing by other deputies on vacation with them prior to the gunshots.

The preliminary investigation show that the gunshot wound to Detective Daniel Leyden appeared to be self-inflicted and that he was the sole shooter.

Detective Leyden worked within the Criminal Investigations Division. The name of the victim has not been released.

All the circumstances of this incident are under investigation by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

"Our Sheriff's Office family is still reeling from the shock of this unthinkable tragedy. My prayers for strength and comfort are with the families and loved ones of these deputies, and every member of Team HCSO affected by this painful loss," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.