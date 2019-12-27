Two Homestead Men Arrested After Fight in the Keys Sends Four to Hospital

Two Homestead men were arrested early Wednesday after a fight broke out in the Keys that left four people hospitalized with various injuries.

Jonathan Rivera Enriquez, 19, and German Rivera Hernandez, 25, are both facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with an assault or battery.

According to a press release from Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at 210 Burton Drive in Tavernier around 4:20 a.m. to find multiple intoxicated people claiming they had been attacked.

A woman who had been cut in the neck and a man who had been cut on the head were airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center, according to the press release. Two others with less serious injuries were treated at Mariners' Hospital.

Witnesses stated that a broken bottle and rocks may have been used in the fight, and identified Enriquez as the primary aggressor, according to the press release.

Officers also recovered a machete from the scene. An investigation is ongoing.