Two hospitalized after boat flips, sinks in Biscayne Bay

Two people were hospitalized Friday after witnesses said their boat lifted into the air, spun and then sank out in Biscayne Bay.

The incident happened near Matheson Hammock Marina. Video captured by Chopper 6 showed the boat sinking, almost fully submerged.

Authorities said they received a call about a boat sinking and two people in the water.

One of the victims' brothers took his own boat out to the water and took the two back to shore. They were then transported to Jackson South Medical Center with injuries. One of them was a trauma alert with more serious injuries, officials said.

The incident happened during a regularly scheduled meetup of high-performance boaters who go out into the bay, the brother told NBC6. The boat involved was a type of speedboat called a Skater Powerboat.

The Miami-Dade Police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are taking over the investigation.