Two hospitalized after boating accident in Miami

By Monica Galarza

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a boat crash that sent two people to the hospital, officials said.

Video captured by Chopper 6 shows the boat involved sinking, almost fully submerged, as a result to the crash.

Authorities said they received a call about a boat sinking and two people in the water.

The two boaters were located and both were then transported to Jackson South Medical Center with injuries.

One of them was a trauma alert with more serious injuries, officials said.

The MDPD and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are taking over the investigation.

