Two hospitalized after boating accident in Miami

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a boat crash that sent two people to the hospital, officials said.

Video captured by Chopper 6 shows the boat involved sinking, almost fully submerged, as a result to the crash.

Authorities said they received a call about a boat sinking and two people in the water.

The two boaters were located and both were then transported to Jackson South Medical Center with injuries.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

One of them was a trauma alert with more serious injuries, officials said.

The MDPD and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are taking over the investigation.