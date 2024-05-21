Two hospitalized after shooting in Lauderdale Lakes

Two people were hospitalized after being discovered suffering from gunshot wounds in Lauderdale Lakes.

The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) responded to reports of a shooting near the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace in Lauderdale Lakes shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, BSO found two victims with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital, as confirmed by BSO.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No further information has been provided regarding their condition or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.