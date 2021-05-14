Two Coworkers in Critical Condition After Argument Turns Violent in Fort Lauderdale

Two coworkers in Fort Lauderdale are in critical condition in the hospital after a verbal argument turned into a shooting, according to Ft. Lauderdale Police. When the argument began to escalate, an additional male employee attempted to intervene and break up the altercation. One of the original two employees produced and discharged a firearm striking both of the other two employees, police said.

According to press emails from FLPD, the suspect fled from the business and remains at large. The victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

This is an active crime scene with limited access to the area. A perimeter remains in place, restricting traffic from accessing SW 12 AVE, between SW 32 CT and SW 33 PL.