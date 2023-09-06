Two injured after group altercation leads to shooting in Fort Lauderdale

An early-morning altercation and shooting in Fort Lauderdale left two men injured Wednesday.

Fort Lauderdale police say they responded to NE 15th Avenue around 7:00 a.m. after an altercation between a group of men escalated to a shooting.

Officers reportedly found one man suffering from a graze wound, while another man was found with an injury from the initial altercation -- not caused by the shooting.

Fort Lauderdale police say neither of these injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

What led up to the altercation and whether anyone was taken into custody -- both remain unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.