Two injured after group altercation leads to shooting in Fort Lauderdale

An early-morning altercation between a group of men reportedly escalated to a shooting.

An early-morning altercation and shooting in Fort Lauderdale left two men injured Wednesday.

Fort Lauderdale police say they responded to NE 15th Avenue around 7:00 a.m. after an altercation between a group of men escalated to a shooting.

Officers reportedly found one man suffering from a graze wound, while another man was found with an injury from the initial altercation -- not caused by the shooting.

Fort Lauderdale police say neither of these injuries appear to be life-threatening.

What led up to the altercation and whether anyone was taken into custody -- both remain unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

