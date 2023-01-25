Two Injured in Drive-By Shooting in SW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that left two people hospitalized Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 24300 block of Southwest 130th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police officials said one of the victims was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The other victim was taken by ground to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Their identities and conditions weren't released.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.