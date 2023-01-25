Miami-Dade County

Two Injured in Drive-By Shooting in SW Miami-Dade

The shooting was reported in the 24300 block of Southwest 130th Avenue

By Brian Hamacher

NBC 6

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that left two people hospitalized Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Police officials said one of the victims was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The other victim was taken by ground to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital.

Their identities and conditions weren't released.

No other information was immediately known.

