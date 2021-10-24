Two Injured in Early Morning Shooting in NW Fort Lauderdale Sunday

Two people were injured in an early morning shooting Sunday in northwest Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Just after 4 AM, Fort Lauderdale police officers reported to the area of ​​1130 and 17th avenue where they received a call about a shooting.

When police arrived, two victims were found with non-life threatening injuries and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported them to Broward Health Medical Center, police said.

Two additional victims were located at the scene and were unharmed.

All four victims said they did not wish to cooperate with the investigation and declined to provide statements.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victims or the cause of the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.