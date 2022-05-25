Two Killed After Car Crashes Into Traffic Pole Off I-95 in Pompano Beach

Two people were killed after a car crashed into a traffic pole and became engulfed in flames on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach Wednesday, officials said.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 just south of Atlantic Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the car became engulfed in flames after the collision, killing two people inside. Their identities haven't been released.

The crash had all lanes of I-95 northbound closed in the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

