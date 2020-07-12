lauderhill

Two Lauderhill Teens Hospitalized After Early Morning Shooting

Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and hospitalizing two teenage girls at a Lauderhill parking lot early Sunday morning.

According to Lauderhill Police, the two teenagers, one 14-years-old, the other 16, were hanging outside a parking lot near the 5400 block of Northwest 17th Court at around five Sunday morning.

They say an unknown male approached the two girls and began shooting before fleeing the scene.

The teens were treated for multiple gunshot wounds at Florida Medical Center.

One of the girls was released from the hospital, while the other remains in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-497-4700.

