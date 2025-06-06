Two license-free fishing weekends are coming up for Florida anglers

With Father's Day right around the corner and summer here, Florida fishers have a gift waiting for them.

On Saturday and Sunday, June 7th and 8th, no license will be required to go saltwater fishing.

The following weekend of June 14th and 15th, people can go freshwater fishing without a license.

Not only is this benefit available for Florida residents, but visitors will also be able to take part in the license-free weekends, under the condition that they follow the normal size and bag limit restrictions.

“Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World. We have a lot of awesome fish out there," Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Chris Boley said.

"It’s a great way to get outdoors, get involved, get in touch with nature and our great state. So, we offer it as a way to get people into fishing that might be interested.”

On all other weekends where a license is required to go fresh or saltwater fishing, an annual license is available and costs $17 each for residents and $47 for non-residents.