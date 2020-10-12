Two MAST Students Test Positive for Coronavirus, Schooling Moved Back Online

One week after Miami-Dade County Public Schools began to physically reopen their campuses to students for in-person teaching, MAST Academy in Key Biscayne has returned to distance learning after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

"Attention Makos, all physical classes have been cancelled, you must report fully online!" MAST officials wrote in a tweet early Monday morning.

The school's Chief Communications Officer Daisy Gonzalez-Diego confirmed to NBC 6 that two students had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"In an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade, schoolhouse instruction has pivoted to online learning to ensure that all individuals who came in close contact with the two students are notified, through the District's school investigation and contact tracing protocols," Gonzalez-Diego said in a statement.

"The school has been thoroughly sanitized. The wellbeing of our students and employees is our top priority at Miami-Dade County Public Schools."

Gonzalez-Diego added that Monday's online classes would go on according to the regular school schedule.

In addition to the two infected students at MAST, Miami-Dade County Public Schools' dashboard showed eight other positive cases across various schools Monday morning.

Last week, the school system had confirmed four cases at Zora Neale Hurston Elementary, Poinciana Park Elementary, William Lehman Elementary, and Charles D Wyche Elementary.

"Following established contact tracing procedures, those who were identified as coming in close contact with the student have already been notified and will also remain home until they are also cleared," the district said in a statement.

"Although the student’s movements in the school were limited, the entire school was thoroughly sanitized early this morning according to M-DCPS protocols."