Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Women At Coconut Creek Home

A South Florida man was arrested Thursday for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting several women during sordid "parties" at his Coconut Creek home.

The FBI and Coconut Creek police officers arrested Adam Johnson on a slew of drug-related charges, as well as sexual battery, video voyeurism, false imprisonment and theft of a handgun.

Last week, investigators obtained a search warrant and found cocaine, heroin, MDMA, methamphetamines, steroids and THC in Johnson's home. They also uncovered video cameras throughout the residence.

Several women told investigators they were drugged and left unconscious during "parties" at the home, and then sexually assaulted by Johnson.

Investigators say some of the sexual assaults were videotaped, with Johnson allegedly locking one victim in a room and refusing to let her leave.

Johnson's roommate, Donnie Navarro, was also arrested for allegedly taking part in the crimes.

Johnson and Navarro were booked into jail and could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Broward County CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

