Two men arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale back in May.

“I didn’t know I was going to be saying goodbye to him," Kara Goldner said of losing her 36-year-old boyfriend. “They took my boyfriend, they took a father, they took a brother. They took a son. They don’t have no care. This man was everything.”

Matthew Golfin and Jeffrey Adler faced a judge on Friday after being arrested for the hit-and-run that killed her boyfriend from Tamarac.

According to the arrest report, it was around 3 a.m. on May 23 when Golfin was driving a Chevy Suburban on I-95 northbound just south of Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Troopers say he failed to slow down and hit a motorcyclist, who flew off their BMW bike on impact.

The passenger in Golfin’s car told police that Golfin had been drinking heavily that night at Salt 7 bar in Fort Lauderdale.

“The defendant was drinking alcohol throughout the night and was extremely intoxicated," prosecutor Ross Weiner said. "The defendant got off the highway and made his passengers exit the vehicle."

Then troopers say Adler, who was driving in his Porsche Boxer, came from behind and ran over the motorcyclist who was already lying on the highway.

“When the defendant ran over the victim with his Porsche, he then pulled over and got out of his vehicle," Weiner said. "He asked the witness, what did he hit? The witness said, you hit a person. The defendant said, 'Oh, (expletive),' and then got in his vehicle and left the scene. He did not call 911 or render aid.”

The man on the BMW bike died. His mother also described the pain of losing her son.

"The pain and suffering that my son went through. Left him on the street to die," Evelyn Ferguson said.

During the chain reaction, another motorcyclist on a Yamaha bike was unable to avoid the wreckage of the crash.

The 43-year-old woman from Pompano Beach ended up crashing too and had severe injuries to her legs.

Adler is being held on a $65,000 bond, and Golfin was given a $100,000 bond. Neither is allowed to drive until further notice from the court.