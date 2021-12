Two men were found dead in a car in Tamarac Sunday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered the two individuals at around 1:56 p.m. after a call regarding a suspicious incident in the 4600 block of Northwest 59th Court in Tamarac.

BSO Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Unit investigators are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.