Two Men Found Murdered Inside Car in Tamarac: BSO

A day after Christmas, two men were found dead inside a vehicle in Tamarac, officials said.

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office responded to the "suspicious incident" at 1:56 p.m. Sunday, a news release said. Police arrived at the 4600 block of northwest 59th Court to find two men dead inside a car.

Detectives said autopsies conducted by the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office revealed the men had been murdered. The office is working to gather more details.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

