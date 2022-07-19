Two Men Hospitalized After Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

Two men were rushed to area hospitals after an early morning shooting Tuesday in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just before 12:45 a.m., when officers responded to the area near the 7500 block of Northwest 16th Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter alert.

Officers discovered two men with gun shot wounds at the scene.

One victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center while a second victim was taken to Hialeah Hospital. Both victims, who were not identified, are listed in stable condition.

Police have not released information on any potential suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.