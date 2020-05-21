Miami

Two Men in Custody for Allegedly Firing Gun From Range Rover on Miami Street

Police took the men into custody near the intersection of Northwest 58th Street and 7th Avenue, with a gun found two blocks west

Two men were taken into custody early Thursday morning after the allegedly fired a gun into the air while driving down a Miami street.

Miami Police took the men into custody near the intersection of Northwest 58th Street and 7th Avenue, with a gun allegedly belonging to the men found two blocks west.

The men were allegedly driving a Range Rover when an officer reportedly spotted them firing the gun and followed. A third person was also in the vehicle, but it’s unknown if they were taken into custody as well.

Police have not confirmed any details, including if any arrests were made or details surrounding the case.

