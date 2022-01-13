Miami-Dade

Two Men in Hospital After Shooting Outside Miami International Airport

Two men are in the hospital after gunshots were fired in a cargo area adjacent to Miami International Airport Thursday, according to Miami-Dade police.

MDPD Airport District received a call around 7 p.m. and police were able to make contact with those involved.

Police say a dispute from several days prior to the incident escalated into a physical confrontation between four adult males, with one of the men pulling out the gun.

The two victims were transported to the hospital by relatives who work in the same warehouse in a personal vehicle.  

One of the victims was struck in the lower extremities and the other in the abdominal area. Both are in stable condition.

Police have detained the shooter and the other person involved in the argument is being questioned by police. No charges have been filed yet.

Police did not identify any of the men involved or how many shots were fired.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.

