Two Men in Hospital After Shooting, Stabbing in Model City

Two men are in the hospital after a shooting and stabbing in Miami's Model City area Sunday night.

Miami police responded to Northwest 17th Avenue between 54th & 55th Street a little after 8 p.m. where they found locating a man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. 

After further investigation, police say a second man was found who was suffering from an apparent stab wound. 

Miami Fire Rescue was deployed and and both men were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. 

Police say detectives are trying to determine exactly what transpired between both parties and who the offender is.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

