Two men injured in Cutler Bay shooting

Two men were injured in a shooting Monday night in Cutler Bay, police said.

Miami-Dade Police responded at around 7:47 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 21000 block of Southwest 89th Avenue, where they found the men with apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported both men, who had non-life-threatening injuries, to Jackson Medical Center in stable condition.

Police did not have any information on a suspect.

Witnesses told NBC6 that the shooting happened at a house behind a gas station, where people wearing all black with ski masks were shooting at each other while driving down Old Cutler and Franjo roads.

A gas station clerk said he heard two rounds of shots.

This is a developing story.