Two men shot following dispute near West Park restaurant

Two men were injured after a verbal dispute led to a shooting Monday near a restaurant in West Park, officials said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office responded at around 8:44 p.m. to the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

One of the men was found at the scene, while the other was found at another location, BSO said.

Both were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear if police are still looking for the shooter or if they have detained or have anybody in custody.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.