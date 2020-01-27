Miami-Dade police

Two Men Shot, One Dead in Incident in NE Miami: Police

One man had been shot in the head, and another in his upper torso

Police discovered two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near North Miami Monday afternoon.

Close to 5:35 p.m., Miami-Dade Police unites responded to Ives Dairy Road and Northeast 24th Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds, one who had been struck in the head and another in his upper torso.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of the men was declared dead, according to police.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. There were no further details immediately available.

