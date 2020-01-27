Two Men Shot, One Dead in Incident in NE Miami: Police

Police discovered two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near North Miami Monday afternoon.

Close to 5:35 p.m., Miami-Dade Police unites responded to Ives Dairy Road and Northeast 24th Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds, one who had been struck in the head and another in his upper torso.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of the men was declared dead, according to police.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. There were no further details immediately available.