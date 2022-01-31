Broward County

Two Men Shot While Riding in Car in Lauderhill

By NBC 6

Lauderhill Police

Police are investigating after two men in a car were shot by someone in another vehicle in Lauderhill Monday, officials said.

The shooting happened in the area of State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street.

Lauderhill Police officials said the two men were in a Mercedes going southbound on State Road 7 when someone in another vehicle shot at them.

Both men were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police haven't identified the victims or released any information about the other vehicle involved.

