Two Men Shot While Riding in Car in Lauderhill

Police are investigating after two men in a car were shot by someone in another vehicle in Lauderhill Monday, officials said.

The shooting happened in the area of State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street.

Lauderhill Police officials said the two men were in a Mercedes going southbound on State Road 7 when someone in another vehicle shot at them.

Lauderhill PD investigating a shooting with 2 victims. SR7 Southbound lanes are closed from NW 19th st to NW 16tb st. Use alternate routes along 31st ave. pic.twitter.com/MIdA1hExiK — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) January 31, 2022

Both men were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police haven't identified the victims or released any information about the other vehicle involved.

