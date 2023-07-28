Two Miami children who were reported missing found safe: Police

Two young children who had been reported from Miami have been found safe, police said.
Police initially said the children, a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old, were believed to be in the company of their 47-year-old father.
After making contact with the father, police learned he has authorization to be with the children, officials said.
The father assured investigators that they were all safe, officials said.
