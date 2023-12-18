Two Miami-Dade teens recovering after Goulds shooting

Two Miami-Dade County teenagers are recovering in the hospital after being shot over the weekend.

The teens were found wounded in a Goulds neighborhood after ShotSpotter alerted police to the incident.

The teens spent the weekend in critical condition, but their status was updated to stable on Monday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alert indicated a possible shooting near SW 213 Street and SW 120 Avenue.

When police arrived they found 14 and 15-year-old boys suffering from gunshot wounds.

NBC6 went back to the scene on Monday and spoke with a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified, but she said she heard the gunshots and saw someone hiding in the bushes.

Another neighbor said he noticed police focusing their efforts in a particular area.

“After they looked through all these side yards and stuff like that, I come back out by like 2 o’clock, 2:30 in the morning they were all down at the house on the corner on the right-hand side,” Fred Smith said.

Detectives said the case remains active and they need the public’s help.

“The motive for this shooting incident is unknown, detectives are working to piece that together,” Det. Andre Martin said.

If you know anything that could help police solve this case call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.