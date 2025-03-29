Two ocean drones launched to map Florida's coastline for the first time

Florida’s coastline is about to get mapped, and it’s all thanks to two unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) launched in St. Petersburg.

The USVs, managed by the company Saildrone, are helping the Sunshine State on its multiyear mission to survey coastal waters within the continental shelf.

“At 2,170 kilometers long, Florida’s coastline is second only to Alaska among U.S. states,” the company says. “Many parts of the Florida coast remain unsurveyed, with existing nautical charts relying on outdated and low-resolution data.”

The Florida Seafloor Mapping Initiative may be the solution. Saildrone explains in news releases that the “Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) is managing the project, using $100 million in state funds to collect the data and create a public portal for the new imagery and information.”

But how are we gathering this data, and why is it so important? Here’s what to know.

The importance of mapping the seafloor

Getting a clearer picture of what’s underneath the water–in this case, at depths of 20 to 100 meters–can help those of us on land with everything from hurricane preparation to navigational safety.

The Florida Coastal Mapping Program says its important to map the coastal seafloor to:

understanding coastal vulnerability and hurricane impacts

understanding water transport and circulation

restoration planning and coastal resilience

locating natural resources and assessing the health of fish populations

navigational safety

How do we map the seafloor?

Saildrone will survey an area called the Middle Grounds, about 2,817 square kilometers approximately 130 kilometers northwest of St. Petersburg.

To do so, the company has deployed two 10-meter USVs equipped with "NORBIT WINGHEAD i80s multibeam sonar—as well as radar, AIS, and cameras for maritime domain awareness."

This technology will be used to "capture high-resolution bathymetry," or data that reveals the depths and shapes of underwater terrain.

It has had success with these efforts in the Gulf of Maine, a priority mapping area for the federal government due to its "significant commercial fisheries supported by diverse habitats, including deep-sea corals, and the potential to support wind energy."

Saildrone said in August of 2024 that it surveyed 1,500 square nautical miles in an area of the north-central Gulf that had never been mapped in high resolution, "revealing a complex and varied underwater landscape" in the search for those deep-sea corals.

Florida is in the data collection phase of the Florida Seafloor Mapping Initiative. Its goal is to share data with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard by 2027.