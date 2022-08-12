Fort Lauderdale

Two People Found Dead Inside Car in Fort Lauderdale

Two people were found dead inside of a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The two were found at around 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Police didn't release details on how they died or information on the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

