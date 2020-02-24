Two People Hospitalized After Shooting in Pompano Beach

Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in Pompano Beach Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. near the 700 block of Northwest 5th Avenue, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

When deputies responded they found one of the victims in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The second victim was shot in the shoulder.

The victim who was shot multiple times was in critical condition, officials said. The other victim was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. No other information was available.