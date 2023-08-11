South Florida

Two construction workers injured after hit and run in Brickell

Miami Police is investigating the incident that left the two construction workers in the hospital.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two construction workers are at the hospital after being struck by a car in a hit and run accident in Brickell on Friday morning.

According to a statement by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue the accident occurred at 275 SW 6th street near the Jose Martí Gym in Brickell and helped transport a 42-year-old to Mercy Hospital and a 65-year-old to Jackson Memorial Hospital, both in stable condition.

Miami Police confirmed the information by Fire Rescue and added that the investigation is underway.

