Two construction workers injured after hit and run in Brickell

Two construction workers are at the hospital after being struck by a car in a hit and run accident in Brickell on Friday morning.
According to a statement by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue the accident occurred at 275 SW 6th street near the Jose Martí Gym in Brickell and helped transport a 42-year-old to Mercy Hospital and a 65-year-old to Jackson Memorial Hospital, both in stable condition.
Miami Police confirmed the information by Fire Rescue and added that the investigation is underway.
