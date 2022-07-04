Two People Injured After Shooting in NW Miami: Police

Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning that injured two men, sending one to the hospital.

Miami Police said the shooting took place just before 9 a.m. near the 200 block of Northwest 8th Avenue. Officers arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was treated at the scene while a second man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The conditions and identities of both victims was not released.

Police have also not released additional details on the shooting at this time, including possible suspects.

