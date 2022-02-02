Two People Injured in Late Night Shooting in Lauderhill Neighborhood

Police are investigating a late night shooting in a Lauderhill neighborhood that landed two people with gunshot wounds.

Lauderhill Police arrived at the scene near the intersection of Northwest 56th Avenue and 11th Street just after 11:30 p.m., finding the victims suffering injuries from the shooting.

Investigators have not released the victim's identities or conditions at this time or the details surrounding the shooting.

A second shooting took place early Wednesday morning in the city of Lauderhill off Northwest 18th Place just west of the Florida's Turnpike, with a woman telling sister station Telemundo 51 her brother was shot in the head and died.

Investigators have not said if the two scenes are related.

