MIAMI — Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, where a music festival was taking place, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami Police Deputy Chief Armando Aguilar, an officer was directing traffic near 2nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard for the concert when a vehicle made contact with the officer. The officer then opened fire on the car.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It’s unclear if there was an exchange of gunfire, but one person inside the vehicle was injured, as well as the officer. Both were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The civilian is currently undergoing surgery and is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The identities of those involved have not yet been released, as the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have also not confirmed whether there were additional people inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The incident happened during the Best of the Best festival, known as the largest Caribbean music festival in North America, which was expected to draw around 12,000 attendees this year.

This is a developing story.