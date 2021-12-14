Miami-Dade

Two People Reportedly in Custody After Incident at Miami Central High School

Officials have not released any information on the incident or if those in custody will face charges at this time

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police reportedly took two people into custody Tuesday afternoon after an incident that put a Miami-Dade County school on lockdown.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at Miami Central High School, located at 1781 NW 95th Street, where a large number of officers were on the campus.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Officials have not released any information on the incident or if those in custody will face charges at this time.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

Local

Florida 3 hours ago

Hard Rock Buying The Mirage, Planning Guitar Hotel on Las Vegas Strip

Florida 3 hours ago

Florida Company Offers 2 Free Homes as Worker Incentive

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami Central High School
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us