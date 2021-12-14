Two People Reportedly in Custody After Incident at Miami Central High School

Police reportedly took two people into custody Tuesday afternoon after an incident that put a Miami-Dade County school on lockdown.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at Miami Central High School, located at 1781 NW 95th Street, where a large number of officers were on the campus.

Officials have not released any information on the incident or if those in custody will face charges at this time.

