Two People Rescued After Tractor-Trailer Goes Into Lake in Lauderhill

Two people were rescued after the tractor-trailer they were in went into a lake early Thursday morning in Lauderhill.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the scene off the Florida Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard just after 3:30 a.m. after the vehicle went into the water. Crews from Tamarac and Plantation were called into help assist in the rescue.

One of the two people inside was treated for minor injuries, but neither was hospitalized.

Investigators have not released any information on the crash, including if speed played a factor.