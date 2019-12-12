Broward

Two People Rescued After Tractor-Trailer Goes Into Lake in Lauderhill

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the scene just after 3:30 a.m. after the vehicle went into the water.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue

Two people were rescued after the tractor-trailer they were in went into a lake early Thursday morning in Lauderhill.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the scene off the Florida Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard just after 3:30 a.m. after the vehicle went into the water. Crews from Tamarac and Plantation were called into help assist in the rescue.

One of the two people inside was treated for minor injuries, but neither was hospitalized.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Sewage Spill Saga in Fort Lauderdale, Final Day of Hanukkah Amid Fears

Only in Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Man Arrested After Officers Watch Theft of Car on His Instagram Feed

Investigators have not released any information on the crash, including if speed played a factor.

This article tagged under:

BrowardFloridalauderhill
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us