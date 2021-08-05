Two Potential Systems Could Form in Atlantic, Not Forecast to Impact U.S.: NHC

One day after the forecast for the 2021 hurricane season was modified for the possibility of more activity, two possible named systems in the Atlantic could form within the next week.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the first tropical wave, located in the central Atlantic Ocean, continues to produce a broad area of showers and storms as it moves east of the Lesser Antilles over the next week.

Chances of formation are at zero percent over the next 48 hours and 20 percent over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave just inland over Africa is producing a large area of storms as it moves off coast Thursday. Conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development and a tropical depression could form by this weekend.

A 20 percent chance of formation is forecast over the next 48 hours and a 60 percent chance is forecast over the next five days.

Neither potential system is forecast to have any impact on Florida or the United States at this time, according to the NHC.

If the waves become named systems, they would be given the names Fred and Grace.

The mid-season update released Wednesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts between 15 and 21 total storms, including between seven and 10 hurricanes with as many as five of those being Category 3 or higher.

Already in the 2021 season, five named systems have formed with Hurricane Elsa being the earliest fifth named storm on record.