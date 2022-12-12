Two Residents Hospitalized After Mobile Home Fire in Davie

Firefighters battled an early morning fire at a mobile home in Davie that left two residents hospitalized, according to officials.

The incident occurred at around 3 a.m., and Davie Fire Rescue was working on the scene until around 5 a.m. to extinguish the flames and put out hotspots.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Jorge Gonzalez, the two victims were residents of the mobile home. They made it out of the structure with burn injuries and were treated and transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Davie Fire Rescue was able to quickly confine the fire before it affected other nearby homes.

"The flames were large, severe and hot upon arrival," said a Davie Fire Rescue official. "This trailer was lost from the get-go."

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates on this developing story.